Dragon Ball Z Mother Of The Year Transforms Son Into Goku

Son Goku has long been not only one of the most popular characters introduced in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, but one of the most popular characters in anime period, with one mother vying for the title of "mother of the year," by transforming her son into the legendary Saiyan. While the young Dragon Ball fan most likely won't be transforming into a Super Saiyan as a result of this makeover, it's clear that he looks far more like Goku than many fans could imagine, even considering there was a live-action adaptation of the Earth-bound Saiyan that hit theaters years back.

Currently, Goku is experiencing the battle of his life in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, battling against the "strongest being in the universe," who has an ax to grind with the remaining Saiyans thanks to their race's sins of the past. With Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter who used the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls to make himself stronger than Goku and any other mortal in the known universe, defeating Goku in their one on one battle, it's clear that even Perfected Ultra Instinct wasn't enough to help the Z Fighter win the day. As Vegeta taps into the fight, it will be interesting to see how the Saiyan Prince's training under Beerus will pay off.

Reddit User Joseph Lemus shared this amazingly touching video that sees a mother getting her son ready for school by transforming his hair into a similar style as Goku's, which definitely remains one of the most noteworthy parts of the Shonen fighter's appearance:

Goku himself hasn't changed much when it comes to his personality since the early days of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball respectively, even with several levels of Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct now under his belt. The Saiyan fighter is still attempting to fight stronger opponents, often to the detriment of his friends and the universe at large. The Tournament of Power was inadvertently created by Goku's desire to fight brawlers from alternate realities, which resulted in the deaths of trillions of civilians who were eventually brought back by Android 17's wish as the victor of the saga.

