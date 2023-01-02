Dragon Ball Super Shares First Info on Goten's High School Squad

Dragon Ball Super finally came back from a several months hiatus with a new chapter kicking off a brand new arc of the manga late last year, and now the series is getting ready for its next major entry by sharing some of the first information filling out the cast seen in Goten and Trunks' Blue Hal High School. Following the massive cliffhanger that introduced a much more powerful version of Frieza than ever seen before, the manga kicked off a new arc filling in some of the blanks leading into the events of the recently released Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film.

This Super Hero arc of the manga was teased as a prequel to the events of the movie, and officially introduced the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks to the manga after they made their debut in the anime. The first chapter of this new arc revealed a look into their high school lives together, and with it introduced the close group of friends they had been hanging around with. Now series artist Toyotaro has finally given their names.

Goten and Trunks' classmates at Blue Hal High School

(unofficial translations)



Mai will join the school in Ch89.#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/ewrVRBJZcf — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) January 2, 2023

Who are Goten and Trunks' Friends?

In a special interview with Dragon Ball's official website (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter), Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro revealed the names of the new high school cast of characters. Like many of the other characters seen in the series, their names are puns as well playing off of various school supplies with the likes of Skale, Rulah, Kompas, Chok, and Fayra (until they are properly translated by the Viz Media release) filling out the rest of the cast along with Mai, who is teased to be coming to the high school beginning with the next chapter.

Giving each of these characters names does tease we will be seeing them a lot more as we focus on Goten and Trunks' time in high school as they balance their lives with being newly budding super heroes, but as fans know this all eventually leads into the events of the movie, now it's just a matter of seeing how important this high school stint ends up being for the rest of the series.

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super's new high school focused arc?