Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How Black Frieza Was Created

Dragon Ball is swinging into the new year with a bang, and we have one of its top creators to thank. After all, the artist behind the manga just sat down for a 2023 interview, and Toyotaro is diving into Dragon Ball's new arc with little issue. During the recent chat, it was there the artist touched upon the manga's next big story, and he even owned up to the history behind Black Frieza's creation.

The information came from Toyotaro after a question came his way about the new transformation. It was there the artist was asked how Black Frieza's color was chosen, and it turns out the palette came up for two reasons.

"We were talking about the top level of a credit card. So, the level above gold is black. It wouldn't work the other way around," Toyotaro said, talking about his plotting sessions with series creator Akira Toriyama. "In space, there are black holes, right? It's hard to explain, but the color black has really ominous connotations."

So, there you have it. Capitalism and the vast array of space are what brought Black Frieza to life. You can send them your thanks!

Of course, Toyotaro is right to say Black Frieza is something to be feared. The character appeared in this form at the end of Granolah's saga, and it would put things lightly to say Frieza was buffed. He was able to take out enemies Goku and Vegeta struggled against with ease. And then of course, he took out the Saiyans in just a few hits. Our heroes are now training to fight against Frieza when he makes his next comeback, and it looks like that moment will be an ominous one. So if you are ready to see Goku and Vegeta take on a truly formidable Frieza once more, your time is coming!

What do you make of Black Frieza's debut? Do you like the transformation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.