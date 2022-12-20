Dragon Ball Super Introduces Goten and Trunk's Posse

One of the biggest surprises in the lead-up to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, not related to Gohan or Piccolo, was that Goten and Trunks were finally being aged up from toddlers to full-blown teenagers. With the Shonen's manga going on hiatus following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it has finally returned with its eighty-eighth chapter, showing us that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are attempting to live normal lives by attending high school and have formed a band of friends in the process.

Goten and Trunks might be spending their days living the lives of ordinary teenagers, but they are currently attempting to be the next great superheroes by patrolling the city's skylines as the heroes known as Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2. Unlike their fathers, who didn't attend any high school during their formative teenage years, the pair of hybrid Saiyans formed bonds with friends including the likes of new characters Kompas and Rulah to name a few. While Goten and Trunks' new friends don't have amazing power levels or the ability to shoot energy from their palms, they manage to find themselves in trouble all the same.

Dragon Ball: Why Can't We Be Friends?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Hilariously, a major part of this new chapter is Trunks attempting to go out on a date with Mai, the underling of Pilaf who first appeared in the original Dragon Ball series was de-aged, and is now the same age as Trunks despite her mind being that of someone older than Goku and Vegeta. In discovering that Pilaf and Mai would be busy working on new robots unless certain criminals were captured, Goten and Trunks set out to bring them to justice.

The pair of Z-Fighters eventually discover the works of none other than Dr. Hedo behind the crime spree, the grandson of the Red Ribbon Army's Dr. Gero who first appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Unfortunately for the pair's friends, they stumbled upon Dr. Hedo's "Alpha series", androids mentioned during the latest film that looks more like Frankenstein's monster than the anime androids Shonen fans are familiar with. Luckily, Trunks and Goten arrive in the nick of time to save them from disaster.

What did you think of the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.