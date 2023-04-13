Dragon Ball Just Put Marriage on the Table for Yamcha

Dragon Ball has long made Yamcha the butt of its jokes, but now, things are turning around for the character. There is no denying the martial artist was left in the dust once Goku's Saiyan heritage came to light, and Dragon Ball has only ribbed Yamcha since then. He even lost Bulma to Vegeta once the Saiyan prince came around, but there is a new woman around who has her eyes on the hero. And not long ago, Vidro straight up asked Yamcha to marry her.

Yes, you heard that right. Yamcha was just proposed to. The most recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes broke down the insane engagement, and if we're being honest, the whole romance is kind of cute.

If you are not caught up with the anime's Ultra God Mission, you should know episode eight just went live. It was there fans met Yamcha as he and Vidro, the multiverse's last survivor from Planet Glass. The pair carried on their fight with Chilled, and the two prove to be an impressive tag-team. So just before their joint attack against Chilled takes out their foe, Vidro takes a moment to ask her 'darling' to marry her.

"Hey, once we're done with this fight, how about we get married," she asks while huddling into Yamcha. As you can imagine, the Earthling is stunned by the question, and all he can do is stare wide-eyed at his new ally.

After all, Vidro is a new player to the Dragon Ball lore, and she started out as a foe to our heroes. She was pitted against Hit and Vegeta back in the day before her interest in Yamcha changes her sides. The man saved her from Hit, and since the rescue, Vidro has been infatuated with Yamcha. Now, her love has reached a new level since she just proposed to Yamcha, and we'll admit we are down for this romance.

After all, Yamcha has had enough bullying to last a lifetime. The character is definitely a joke hero at this point, but his heart never wavers. He may not be as strong as a Saiyan or even Krillin, but Yamcha is a hero through and through. Vidro experienced this much firsthand and fell in love. So if couples like Chi-Chi and Goku can have a happily ever after, why can't these two?

