Dragon Ball Sales Rank High as One of 2022's Top Selling Manga

Shonen Jump had quite the showing when it came to the biggest manga that were sold in North America in 2022. With tried and true offerings such as Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and Chainsaw Man taking the top spots against some major graphic novels that were published in the West, Dragon Ball Super still found an avenue to get some big sales in the U.S. As the current chapters focus on retelling the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, just how well did the Z-Fighters do when it came to their print runs last year?

While the Dragon Ball Super manga has continued to churn out new stories, most recently by finishing the arc focused on teenage Goten and Trunks, the Dragon Ball Super anime is still missing in action following the release of last year's theatrical event. Since the Tournament of Power ended in 2017, Dragon Ball Super's television series has yet to hint at the idea that it will return to the small screen, though the series certainly has plenty of material to adapt from the manga at this point. Both the Moro and Granolah Arcs could potentially fill years of time for the anime adaptation, with many anime fans crossing their fingers that we'll one day see these arcs brought to life.

Dragon Ball Super Super Manga Sales

Ultimately Dragon Ball Super wasn't able to surpass a few of its Shonen brethren in the sales department for last year, with the earlier mentioned Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, and Demon Slayer able to take the top spots. Following these entries, series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia also took top spots above the Z-Fighters' stories. Dragon Ball Super was able to sell over half a million copies of its manga in the United States for 2022, though One Piece was able to outsell it by just a tad as Toriyama's series ended with 522,292 sales and Eiichiro Oda's series captured 543,361 in sales.

Dragon Ball Super's new animated project is anyone's guess, though the creators behind Super Hero have stated in the past that preliminary work is in the very early stages for a future film. This most likely means that we'll see a new manga arc introduced following the current Super Hero Arc, which should add more ammunition for future anime projects. Hopefully, the next arc will also see Goku and Vegeta taking on Frieza and his wild new power level.

