Dragon Ball Proves Goten and Trunks Are Besties Using the Power of Science

It's hard to think of two closer friends in the world of Dragon Ball than Goten and Trunks. The sons of Goku and Vegeta have stayed close friends since they were both toddlers, as the latest arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga explored them further in their teenage years. As the two attempted to become the new world's superheroes, a professor of Psychological and Behavioral Sciences examined the bond shared by the two hybrid Saiyans.

In the latest movie for the Dragon Ball Super anime, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we were able to see the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks in action. Lending a hand to Gohan and Piccolo in the fight against Cell Max and the Red Ribbon Army, we were able to briefly see the pair create Gotenks once again, albeit the duo wasn't able to successfully pull off the fusion dance this time around. Hopefully, as the manga continues, we'll have the chance to see what a teenage Gotenks looks like.

Dragon Ball: A Psychological Study

[New Article!]

Are Goten and Trunks the Perfect Duo?

A Clinical Psychologist Explains Why They Really Are the Best of Friends!



↓Check out the article here↓https://t.co/8QhjDn2LRL pic.twitter.com/BbIMToE3Qn — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) April 13, 2023

The Official Dragon Ball Website took the opportunity to conduct an interview with Professor Haruka Sudo at Kobe College, who took the opportunity to break down the relationship between Goten and Trunks. To start the chat, the professor talked about how the sons of Goku and Vegeta are like other eight-year-olds in the real world, "I feel that they generally resemble children of that age range. For example, Goten believes that Trunks is stronger than him because he's a year older, and at the Tenkaichi Budokai, Trunks goes easy on Goten, only using his right hand, because he's a year younger."

Sudo then went into detail when it came to the idea that the pair might have grown closer thanks to the loss of their fathers Goku and Vegeta in their lives thanks to the villains Cell and Majin Buu, "What strikes me the most is their stance of turning their sadness into anger and trying to become stronger. I was concerned that they weren't able to grieve sufficiently for the loss of such central figures in their lives, but it was almost like they were trying to use their burning desire for revenge to heal their emotional wounds. I think that normal children of their age would more likely become unable to do anything at all if they lost a parent or sibling. The fact that Trunks and Goten turned that experience into fuel to push themselves forward and fight suggests that they really do have warriors' spirits."

Via Dragon Ball