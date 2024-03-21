Dragon Ball Super Manga Enters Indefinite Hiatus

Dragon Ball Super has made its return to the shelves, and the manga has fans deep in their feelings. Earlier this month, the world was turned upside down when news of Akira Toriyama's death went live. The series creator of Dragon Ball left behind a powerful legacy, and part of it includes the manga he was working on with the artist Toyotaro. But in light of Toriyama's death, it seems the Dragon Ball Super manga is going on indefinite hiatus.

As you may have heard, Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 went live this week, and the update ended with a tribute to Toriyama. Shueisha, the publisher behind Dragon Ball, also added a schedule update for the series. It turns out Dragon Ball Super is now "on a hiatus", so fans will have to wait for comeback details down the line.

Yesterday, Manga Plus did suggest Dragon Ball Super planned to return in May with a new chapter. However, that notice has since been revised. Given Shueisha's control over the site, you can imagine the company itself is in the dark about Toyotaro's comeback.

After all, Toriyama did work on Dragon Ball Super in tandem with Toyotaro. The latter did all the art and added in story details while Toriyama oversaw the main plot as well as storyboard sketches. For years, Toriyama approached Toyotaro as a sort of protege, but no student is ever ready to lose their master. For now, the future of the Dragon Ball Super manga is up in the air, but it hasn't been canceled outright. The series is simply on hiatus, and Toyotaro will return to it with the Dragon Ball team once they've processed the loss of Toriyama.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, now is a good time to check out the manga. After all, the series carries on the anime's story in the aftermath of the Tournament of Power. You can find the manga online through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more information on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!