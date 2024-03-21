Dragon Ball Super Artist Unpacks Akira Toriyama's Additions to Super Hero Arc

Dragon Ball Super has come back to shelves with help from the manga. As usual, the series returned this month with a new update, but the release of chapter 103 was shadowed by a heavy grief. Earlier this month, reports confirmed the death of creator Akira Toriyama. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is speaking out about its new chapter, and Toyotaro admits the manga's changes to the Super Hero arc came from Toriyama.

The confession comes from Shueisha as the editorial team at V-Jump interviewed Toyotaro. It was there the artist was asked how they feel about the climax of the Super Hero storyline. Toyotaro admitted he had a heavy hand in the arc's prologue, but Toriyama took control of the arc from there on out.

"The prologue in chapters 88-90 was a story created from the things I wanted to do with Toriyama's corrections. But of course, the scenario for chapters 91-100 with the main plot of the movie, and even the epilogue in chapters 101-103 were... written by Toriyama. I added some of the dialogue and plot points, but in general the content is the dialogue and plot points," he shared.

As you can imagine, this revelation from Toyotaro has given fans new insight into Dragon Ball Super. The manga has been a lifeline for fans as it continued the series after the Dragon Ball Super anime ended. With a few original arcs under thumb, the manga made its own allowances with the Super Hero arc, and it seems those changes came from Toriyama himself. It makes the final chapter of the arc all the more emotional as Toriyama has passed on. But of course, the artist's legacy will never die.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball Super, you can brush up on the manga through the Shonen Jump app.

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

