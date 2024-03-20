Dragon Ball Super Debunks Gohan God of Destruction Theory

Dragon Ball Super has returned with a new chapter to officially end the Super Hero arc, and with it debunked a theory that poised Gohan as a potential new God of Destruction. The Dragon Ball Super manga has been spending the last few chapters of its run exploring a special epilogue of of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and with it has been pushing Gohan's newly acquired Beast Mode to a whole new level. As Gohan continues to tap into more of his latent potential, there was a question as to whether or not he could take it even further and become a God of Destruction.

Gohan Beast's destructive amount of power seemed perfect for a potential God of Destruction candidate, and even more so as the newest chapter began testing whether or not this form would be surpassing Goku's own power with Ultra Instinct form. But the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has put all of those thoughts to bed as Beerus outright explains that Gohan would not be fit to take on the mantle of God of Destruction due to Gohan's personality. It's just not destructive enough.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: Why Gohan Can't Be God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 sees Ultra Instinct Goku facing off against Gohan Beast to test which one of them was the stronger of the two now that Gohan has reached this new level of power. As the two of them continued to fight, and it was revealed that Gohan's new form was able to close the gap with Goku's Ultra Instinct, this seemed to even impress Whis a bit. Whis even went as far as asking Beerus whether or not Gohan would be a suitable God of Destruction candidate, but Beerus shot it down.

While Beerus complimented Gohan's control over the power he now has in his Beast Mode, he still says there's "not a chance" that Gohan could be a God of Destruction. Explaining that destruction "isn't in the cards for someone that straitlaced," it appears that Gohan's held back personality is what keeps him from taking on such a role. He's less wild than the other Saiyans, and that reserved nature would not be fit for a god that has to destroy entire planets just to better balance the universe. Goes to further show the level Beerus currently operates.

