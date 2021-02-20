Here's How Dragon Ball's New Wish Granting Dragon Compares to Past Dragons

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter didn't just take us further into the world of the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, it was also able to shock fans by unveiling a new set of Dragon Balls that work much differently from the ones that we've seen previously on Earth, Namek, and in the galaxy. With Granolah attempting to get revenge on Freeza and the Saiyan race thanks to their destroying of his race, the Cerealians, it seems as if the new Akira Toriyama character is attempting to acquire his vengeance by any means necessary.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 69, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following the previous chapter that had Granolah delivering the body of Moro henchman OG-73i to the space pirates known as the Heeters, the bounty hunter returns to his home planet that has seen some drastic changes since his race was wiped off the face of the planet thanks to the Saiyans. Planet Cereal is now inhabited by a new alien race known as the Sugarians, while Granolah will normally take the opportunity to hang out with a surprising figure, an elder Namekian who found his way to Cereal named Oatmeel. On top of this reveal, the chapter also informs readers that a new set of Dragon Balls were created for the planet following the Namekian's arrival, that Granolah sets out to assemble.

What makes these balls so different from every other set is that they are the smallest so far, fitting in the palm of one's hand, and can also summon a new dragon when only collecting two of them. With Granolah already having access to one, a news report reveals to him that the other that he needs has been discovered by a child and so he sets off to collect it.

When he summons the dragon, Granolah asks to be made the strongest warrior in the galaxy but we have some theories that this wish isn't one that will be able to be granted. The dragon itself is far smaller than the other dragons that we've seen in the past, and it definitely seems as if it might not be as powerful as the likes of Shenron.

What do you think of this new set of Dragon Balls?