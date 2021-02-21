Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Set of Dragon Balls

✖

Dragon Ball Super has debuted a new set of Dragon Balls with the newest chapter of the series! The Dragon Ball franchise has a lot of memorable characters and moments, but the series would not be as impacting without its titular Dragon Balls. There have been a number of different types of Dragon Balls introduced over the course of the series, and this newest chapter has added yet another set of Dragon Balls to the growing collection. It's the first set of new Dragon Balls exclusive to the manga release of the series, and second set for Dragon Ball Super overall!

Chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super continues the Granolah the Survivor arc by following its titular warrior as fans find out about a new set of wish granting Dragon Balls belonging to a Namekian who is now living on Planet Cereal in the rebuilt community following the death of Granolah's people. With these new Dragon balls also comes a new danger of someone getting a nefarious wish granted...something we see come to fruition at the end of the chapter.

The chapter introduces us to Monaito, the final survivor from a tribe of Namekians that were living on planet Cereal. He currently lives with Granolah on the outskirts of a rebuilt town, and he currently has a single small (at least compared to the original set) Dragon Ball in his possession. He says Granolah would need two to make a wish, but the second ball had been lost for forty years.

Monaito then reveals the origins of the Dragon Balls themselves and states they were originally meant to celebrate the Namekians' greatest warriors. They vary in size and number depending on who originally created them, and were meant to be a reward from Namekians who would gather these Dragon Balls to save their people from great suffering.

As for the types of wishes that are possible with Monaito's version of the Dragon Balls, we'll be seeing that soon enough as Granolah ended the chapter by successfully finding the second ball and wishing to become the greatest warrior in the universe. The chapter ends before we see it granted (or find out the new dragon's official name), so that brings into question whether or not it can be. But what do you think?

