‘Dragon Ball Super’ Is Mimicking ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Big-Time Right Now

After giving it some thought many fans have figured out that the way things are heading in Dragon Ball Supers Tournament of Power, seems a bit familiar. Yes, a tournament like this has never happened before, however; the ending of the tournament if what fans are finding quite nostalgic.

Think about it for a second, Goku is stronger than ever but cannot beat this new opponent (Jiren) who is threatening the lives of his friends and family. Goku chooses to try his Kaioken, however, it fails. The Saiyan hero then tries to use his ultimate attack in the Spirit Bomb, however; that too fails. There is only one thing left to do, find a new form and beat his opponent.

Does this sound a little familiar? If not then let me jog your memory. Let’s go back to Dragon Ball Z for a second, where our hero was facing the famous space tyrant in Freeza on Namek. Goku there used the Kaioken and the Spirit Bomb, with both failing to take out Freeza. So what does Goku do next? He unlocks the Super Saiyan transformation, which gives him the power to take out the evil Freeza.

Yes, on Namek Krillin died, which caused Goku to unlock the form, which cannot happen in the Tournament of Power. Because Krillin is already out of the battle royal it is unlikely that he will die, but it’s possible that someone else Goku holds dear to his heart may die instead.

Everything is slowly looking quite similar to the battle on Namek, even Goku’s torn clothes look the same in the image showcasing Goku’s new form. I’m not saying that it’s boring, I’m just saying that it looks similar that’s all. Despite the similarities, fans are also still eager to see this fight between Jiren and Goku, as the everyone’s universes remain on the line.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST, and Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.