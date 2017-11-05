‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Kefla, Kale And Caulifla’s Fusion

Dragon Ball Super has teased the arrival of a new super warrior for some time, and the anime did not disappoint. The show’s latest episode put Kale and Caulifla together thanks to a pair of Potara earrings, and the world was introduced to the fighter known as Kafla.

After having fought Goku, Caulifla found herself unable to stand any longer after taking a blast from the Super Saiyan God. The elder then asked Kale to prepare a mysterious item which had been given to them, and fans learned soon enough the tokens were Potara earrings from the Supreme Kai of Universe 6. Goku believed he had knocked both girls from the Tournament of Power after blasting them with a Kamehameha, but Kefla took him by surprise when she showed up.

“Kale and Caulifla make Kefla,” the fusion says after making her first full-fledged appearance. Goku seems stunned that the girls fused, and you cannot blame the hero. After all, the only other Saiyans he has seen fuse before are Goten and Trunks. Kefla is an unknown variable capable of ruining Goku’s battle plans, and the fusion’s immense power only makes it harder to strategize around.

“I feel great!” Kefla says once she begins to power up. “I can feel infinite power bubbling up from deep inside! Time to test just how far I can go with this power!”

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode does now show much of Kefla fighting, but what the fusion does show is impressive. The character is able to move fast enough to catch even Goku off-guard, and Kefla also knocks one of the fighter’s energy blasts away. The episode ends with Goku taking a direct hit to the face from Kefla, and the Saiyan’s face proves the attack packed a punch.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.