‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares a Big Vegeta and Cabba Moment

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga saw Universe 6’s Kale unleash the power of the Legendary Super Saiyan all over the Tournament of Power, and nearly wipe out her teammates in the process! In order to stop Kale’s berserker rampage, her fellow Saiyans Cabba and Caulifla stepped in, and that confrontation led to another great moment between Cabba and his mentor, Vegeta!

When Cabba first figures out that Kale is the Legendary Super Saiyan, he explains the situation to Caulifla, who flips out after hearing that Kale could literally rage herself to death. Like a true leader, Cabba powers up to Super Saiyan and jumps into the fray, trying to reason with Kale. His good intentions are rewarded by Kale nailing Cabba with an uppercut, and sends him flying from the ring. Cabba’s fate would’ve been sealed right there, if not for a timely save from Vegeta, who grabs the young Saiyan and pulls him back, just before he goes flying over the ring side.

In true Vegeta fashion, the benevolent act doesn’t come wrapped in a friendly attitude. Vegeta’s entire take on the situation pretty much goes like this: “What was that? Tossed aside by your own ally? How Pitiful! What’s going on with her? Explain.”

Once Cabba explains his LSSJ theory, Vegeta isn’t left all that impressed, noting that, “An Extreme transformation that emphasizes pure power. Those power house moves might catch you off guard at first, but they’re simple enough to read after observing a bit…“

What’s so very interesting (and probably controversial with this fan base) is that in the “canon” storyline of the manga, Cabba knows more about the Legendary Super Saiyan than Vegeta does. This scene confirms that Vegeta is hearing about LSSJ for the first time, as he clinically views it as simply an “extreme transformation that emphasizes pure power.” That’s pretty wild, considering Vegeta was part of the non-canon introduction of LSSJ twenty-five years ago, when the first Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan movie was released.

Big differences in Dragon Ball Super‘s manga and anime ToP arcs have now made Kale the LSSJ frontrunner in Dragon Ball canon, which is about to get real interesting when the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie arrives at the end of the year. That film will finally make Broly part of official canon; will the film make reference to Kale’s LSSJ reveal? The details may be different, but Kale definitely went LSSJ in both the anime and manga, meaning that Goku and Vegeta will have seen an example of the form, before they have their fateful meeting with Broly.

