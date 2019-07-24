Dragon Ball Super Cameo Has Fans Thinking Back to Kid Buu

Dragon Ball Super chapter 50 sees a pivotal turn in the battle between Goku, Vegeta, Buu and ancient evil sorcerer, Moro. After teasing fans for months, it turns out that Moro’s secret third wish with the Namekian Dragon Balls was for a massive jailbreak at the Galactic Patrol prison, with an entire gang of powerful criminals unleashed on the cosmos!

Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro deliver the chapter 50 jailbreak sequence in truly thrilling fashion, and fans have been spending some extra time carefully surveying the artwork from the issue. Some careful examination of the various convicts featured in the Galactic Patrol jailbreak sequence has turned up some fun Easter eggs, including one that has Dragon Ball Z fans thinking they’ve spotted Kid Buu!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This page of Dragon Ball Super 50 has several panels that depict the various alien convicts in the Galactic Patrol prison. As you can see above, a couple of images have fans seeing Kid Buu amongst the prisoners in lock up.

Later panels show that this alien convict is pretty much just that: a faceless henchman that is featured as part of Moro’s new gang of convicts. That evil sorcerer always intended to set his fellow Galactic Patrol prisoners free, in exchange for their service while he terrorizes the galaxy at his whim. The convicts all show up to New Namek and get their formidable powers enhanced by Moro’s magic, creating a super gang that quickly overrun Goku, Vegeta, Buu, and the Galactic Patrol agents.

Even though this alien character is in no way Kid Buu, you have to figure that Toyotaro had to know what he was doing with these pieces of artwork. As stated, the Galactic Patrol prison break sequence has several fun Easter eggs; in addition to a Kid Buu look alike, we also get Universe 7 mirrors for Botamo and Magetta, two of the fighters from Universe 6 in the Tournament of Power. There’s probably even more fun stuff to find, if you care to do the digging.

It’s not just random coincidence that Dragon Ball fans are spotting Kid Buu in the mix: the events of the current “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc have already put Kid Buu back in the spotlight. In the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, we revisited Kid Buu in his climatic battle with Goku, during Dragon Ball Z. The current version of Buu realizes that when Goku destroyed Kid Buu, he also destroyed the godly ki that Kid Buu had absorbed from the Grand Kai he had been fused with. It raises questions about Buu’s reincarnation into human form, Uub, and his potential godly power when he eventually shows up after the events of the current Dragon Ball Super saga.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.