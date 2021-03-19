Dragon Ball Super Reveals the Aftermath of Granolah's Big Wish

✖

Granolah has hit the ground floor running in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball Super, with the intergalactic bounty hunter going to great lengths to get revenge for the loss of his race, the Cerealians, at the hands of Freeza and the Saiyans, and has thus made an insane wish on his planet's Dragon Balls that come with a devastating side effect. With Granolah's wish only able to be granted via a "Monkey's Paw" style pact, it seems as if both Freeza and the Z Fighters, Goku and Vegeta, are going to be in some serious trouble in the future of the manga.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 70, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

In collecting only two necessary Dragon Balls to summon his planet's Dragon, Granolah made the wish to become the strongest warrior in the universe, and shockingly enough, his wish was granted. However, his wish also came at a heavy cost as while he has gained unimaginable power, he also had to sacrifice all but three years of his life, meaning that he doesn't have much time to get revenge against Freeza and the Saiyan race that had killed the Cerealians. Sporting a brand new form that made his hair appear akin to Goku's Super Saiyan 3 transformation, it's clear that the intergalactic bounty hunter is on a new plane of existence.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The rest of the chapter focused on Granolah making his way to the Heeters, the space pirate team that is both looking to turn a profit while also nixing Freeza from the picture to inherit both his wealth and his armies within the Freeza force. As Granolah proves, his wish with the Dragon really did come true and he was able to easily handle the villains with ease, but the Heeters were able to use this situation to their benefit. Instead of pointing Granolah at Freeza, they plan to have the bounty hunter battle Goku and Vegeta to make sure that the alien despot's armies are untouched.

Do you think that Granolah will find a way around the terrible effects of his life-altering wish? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.