Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's Dark History with the Saiyans

✖

The Moro Arc has come to a close in Dragon Ball Super's manga and the "Granolah The Survivor Arc" has just begun, diving into the world of the alien bounty hunter who apparently has more than a few ties with the Saiyan race thanks to their history of destruction under the rule of the alien despot, Freeza! Though Granolah has yet to encounter the Z Fighters directly, an ominous prediction from the Oracle Fish attached to Beerus and Whis hints at the birth of the strongest warrior in the universe that might be more powerful than even Ultra Instinct!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Granolah himself is a member of the alien race known as the Cerealians, who were seemingly destroyed by the Saiyans in their Oozaru forms, with Bardock apparently in the lead. During the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super, the bounty hunter has a dream in which he recalls the destruction of his race and further swears to get revenge on Freeza and the Saiyans that destroyed his world once he learns of the despot's current status among the land of the living. Seemingly the last member of his race, Granolah might not be on the same level as Goku and Vegeta, but he certainly has some power at his disposal!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Granolah's origins are strikingly similar to those of the Dragon Ball GT villain known as Baby, whose race of the Truffles was eliminated by the Saiyans as well. This common origin is about as far as similarities go between these two Dragon Ball characters as Baby had the ability to possess his enemies and had pushed Goku to become a Super Saiyan 4. While Granolah's overall power level is still unknown, we don't think he'll be posing the same level of threat as Baby, at least not yet.

Moro was easily one of the strongest villains that the Z Fighters have ever squared off against, so the Granolah Arc definitely has to go to some serious lengths to live up to the legacy left by the powerful sorcerer!

What do you think of Granolah's back story so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!