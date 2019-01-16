Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's Next Ultra Instinct Goal

✖

Dragon Ball Super is not far out from its next chapter, and that means big things are in store for our heroes. Goku and Vegeta are thriving in the manga's newest arc, but the fighters aren't sitting idly by. In fact, the two are training hard right about now, and a special preview has told fans all about Goku's new training goal.

The whole thing came to light when Dragon Ball Super chapter 71 put up its preview. The update was shorter than usual this month, but it was more intense than usual. After all, chapter 71 checks in on Goku, and it shows him getting a new task from Whis.

#dbspoilers The roughs are out for DBS ch.71: "Heeta's Plan". Whis asks Goku the biggest difference between him and the angels. "A halo?" No, Whis says it's how angels are always in the Ultra Instinct state. Goku shouldn't need to transform to do it.

According to the angel, Goku has more to do with Ultra Instinct if he wants to be on the same level as any angel. Whis confirms the difference between Goku and himself comes down to how easily accessible their power is. Whis is constantly in Ultra Instinct and can use its defensive boons at any time. But for Goku, the hero has to purposefully transform using Ultra Instinct if he wants that kind of power.

The Dragon Ball Super preview follows Goku as he decides to train his Ultra Instinct further, and he wants to be able to use it the same way Whis can. This is obviously a huge undertaking, so Goku is going to be training for awhile. Whis will be overseeing the whole thing, so he can keep busy while Beerus oversees his own pupil. After all, Vegeta is still getting the hang of using Hakai, and there is no doubt the Saiyan has progressed with the attack since he first used it awhile back.

