Dragon Ball Super Has Pushed Vegeta Closer to Becoming a God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super is moving along with its latest arc, and it seems our heroes have another threat on their plate. After defeating Moro once and for all, Goku went back to training along with Vegeta. Of course, the manga has made it clear that the latter Saiyan is looking to grow his powers outside of Ultra Instinct, and Beerus heeded the call with an offer for training. So if you were on the fence about Vegeta becoming a God of Destruction, well - you may want to think again.

The conversation regarding Vegeta and the Gods of Destruction is nothing new. In fact, Dragon Ball Super fans have long questioned whether Vegeta would join Beerus in rank as a god before long. His temperament and ease with destruction both predispose Vegeta to such a job, but his power has kept him at bay.

After all, the Gods of Destruction are insanely strong, and the word is still out on if Beerus and Goku are on equal footing. That goes doubly for Vegeta given his original encounter with the God of Destruction. However, the Dragon Ball Super manga is starting to bridge the gap. Not only does Beerus now see Vegeta as a serious student, but he managed to impart the basics of using Hakai to the Saiyan.

While he may be far from mastering the move, Vegeta has can use Hakai. The move is a quintessential one for any God of Destruction, so Vegeta will only go on to better his technique. Beerus also shared some advice with Vegeta about letting go of the past during their training. This lesson, which delivered in the harshest way possible, has opened up Vegeta to new limits that suit a God of Destruction. So if Beerus ever wants to name an official successor to his title, it seems like Vegeta will be the man for the job.

What do you think of this growing theory? Do you think Dragon Ball Super is setting up Vegeta for a special gig one day?