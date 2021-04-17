Dragon Ball Super Promo Shares New Look at Chapter 71

✖

Dragon Ball Super has shared a new look at Chapter 71 of the series with a new promo! Dragon Ball Super's manga is now making its way through its newest Granolah the Survivor arc with each new chapter of the series, and thus it's now more compelling than it has been in a while as the first few chapters of each new arc help set the stage for the fights to come. The first couple of chapters in this arc have begun assembling the pieces for a big conflict, so we'll be seeing soon how that shakes out.

This makes the wait for Chapter 71 of the series especially tough as now we have a Granolah who has become the strongest warrior in the universe, a Goku who is learning how to better use his Ultra Instinct, and a Vegeta learning God of Destruction techniques. With all of these warriors eventually colliding, all eyes have been drawn to the next chapter. Chapter 71 of the series has given us a small preview into this with the promo for the chapter! Check it out below as translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

There are several major teases here for fans to be excited by for the next chapter of the series. Not only does it tease that the Heeters' plans will be kicking into action as the previous chapter of the series teased that they will be pitting Granolah against the Saiyans, but the more interesting bit here is that this promo teases that Goku and Vegeta will be finishing their respective training.

Either this is a huge leap forward in time from the events of Chapter 70 in which Goku and Vegeta are just starting their training, or this next chapter will see the two in such a place where they will begin the next phase of their evolution. Either is exciting because it means we'll be seeing Goku and Vegeta's new abilities in action sooner rather than later, but we'll need to see how far they have come since that last chapter.

But what do you think of these teases for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71? What are you hoping to see in this next crucial step of the Granolah the Survivor arc?