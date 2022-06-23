Dragon Ball Super Impresses With Vegeta's Big Stand

The Granolah The Survivor Arc continues in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and with the antagonistic slot being currently filled by Gas of the Heeters, it would seem that Vegeta is giving it his all in a battle that is pushing his new Ultra Ego transformation to its limits. The Prince of all Saiyans has been desperately attempting to score a win in the pages of the Shonen manga for quite some time, and while it might not be the case that he will be the one to take down Gas, his pride is certainly shining through once again.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 85, you might want to steer clear as we'll be dipping into spoiler territory.

Ultra Ego is a far different transformation than what we've seen of Goku's Ultra Instinct, seemingly emerging as a result of the Saiyan Prince's personality and the training that he underwent under the god of destruction Beerus. While this new form has placed Vegeta on an even playing field with Goku's technique, it seems that it still isn't enough for the Prince of All Saiyans to net a win against Gas, but it's certainly not for a lack of training.

Attempting to grant Goku the time that he needs to learn a new form of Ultra Instinct, Vegeta gives his all against the strongest member of the Heaters, consistently stating that the heavy blows that he is receiving during the fight are simply giving Ultra Ego "fuel" to help the Saiyan warrior evolve. Of course, Vegeta is, unfortunately, unable to hit a new level of the form before passing out from the blows he received against Gas, but luckily for the Z-Fighter, he is saved by Son Goku as the son of Bardock has taken a new step in mastering Ultra Instinct.

While Vegeta isn't set to be the main player in the next film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans should prepare themselves for some key moments as he trains off-world not just with Goku, but with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. The film has yet to reveal if it takes place before or after the Granolah Arc, though the events that take place are sure to have an effect on the future of Dragon Ball Super as a whole.