Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Ultra Ego Evolution

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of the big rematch against Gas with the newest chapters of the series, and now the series has revealed Vegeta's Ultra Ego form is evolving even more through the fight against the all powerful Heeter! As Goku and Vegeta continue their fight with Gas, the two of them have reached their full power once more and thus now stand a better chance of defeating the strong foe. Vegeta was left standing against Gas with the previous chapter of the series, and had a much better use of Ultra Ego for this fight.

Vegeta's Ultra Ego was previously revealed to get stronger the more damage he takes, but it wasn't until the fight against Granolah that the Saiyan Prince was able to use this new form of his in an actual battle. As Vegeta now is back to his full possible strength with Ultra Ego, it's revealed in the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super that the form is indeed evolving not only through how much damage he's been taking but the more his body grows accustomed to it as well. But it still wasn't enough, unfortunately.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super picks up right after Vegeta was left the only one standing against Gas, and the more damage Gas deals to him, the more Vegeta's power continues to grow. He even stops Goku from jumping in at one point by revealing that his form is beginning to fuel up even more and considers the fight with Gas to be the "ideal stimulant" to evolve his Ultra Ego. The only major drawback is, however, continues to be the weakness from before as the more damage he takes, the less he can actually keep fighting.

It's even more apparent with Gas as the Heeter hits even much harder than Granolah ever did, and with each of his damages Vegeta reaches the limits of his body at a much faster rate than before. This means he's out of the fight much faster than before too, so if Vegeta wants to use Ultra Ego even more and evolve even further he really needs to figure out how to take the damage without the pain.

How do you feel about Vegeta's Ultra Ego form so far? Do you think it's going to be a form that he will actually be able to use in future fights? Do you think it will reach a point where it can compare to Ultra Instinct's power? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!