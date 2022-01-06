Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Debuts New Art of Vegeta, Pan

It’s been a few years since the Tournament of Power came to a close in Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series, and while the television show has yet to announce when it will make a comeback, a new story in the Shonen universe is set to hit theaters this April in Japan. As the release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero inches closer, the film has given us a fresh look at the Prince of the Saiyans and the daughter of Gohan.

As mentioned earlier, Vegeta won’t be playing as big a role as we normally see in Dragon Ball Super, as the Saiyan Prince is currently relying on his new transformation, Ultra Ego, in the pages of the manga that is currently running through the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Pan on the other hand will be given her first starring role in this new movie, learning how to become a fighter under the tutelage of Piccolo, much like her father did in the early days of Dragon Ball Z. While it seems as though Gohan and Piccolo will be the main combatants taking on Red Ribbon’s Androids, there is definitely potential for Pan to play a role in the fight herself.

Twitter Users DBS Hype and DBS Chronicles shared the new image that gives us a closer look at both Pan and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as the old generation of Z Fighters meets the new it would seem in this movie written by creator Akira Toriyama:

While there are many fans of the series that are anticipating this new story, there are some Dragon Ball followers that have raised an eyebrow as the upcoming film is employing the use of computer-generated animation to help tell the story of the return of the Red Ribbon Army. This is a major departure for the Shonen franchise, which has traditionally used two-dimensional art to tell its stories over both its television series and movies of the past.

What do you think of the new looks for Vegeta and Pan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.