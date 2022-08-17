Dragon Ball Super Reveals What Granolah Exchanged for His New Powers

Dragon Ball Super's next chapter appears to be bringing the Granolah Arc to a close. With draft pages having arrived online, anime fans have been reeling from some of the revelations that have been revealed as a result. With Granolah assisting Goku and Vegeta in taking down Gas of the Heeters, a major drawback to one of his newfound abilities has been revealed, making things that much more tricky for the intergalactic bounty hunter who is the last remaining member of the Cerealian race.

Warning. If you don't want the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super spoiled, Chapter 87, you might want to turn back now as we'll be diving into slight spoiler territory.

As those who have been reading along with this latest arc know, Granolah was able to use the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls to become the strongest being in the universe, but with a heavy price. In making this wish, the bounty hunter has lost all but three years from his life span, meaning that he has quite the limited amount of time, especially considering how long a Cerealian's typical life lasts. With the previous chapter seeing Granolah unleash an attack that was able to bring Gas down low and knock him out completely, the brawler reveals to Goku, Vegeta, and Minaito that his life span has been reduced even further. While not specifying if the attack shaved off another year or two, it most likely means that Granolah better start writing up a will and fast.

The draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 can be found on Twitter Outlet DBS Hype, with the final page of the draft revealing that something monstrous is waiting in the wings, which will spell trouble for our heroes as well as potentially the Heeters themselves:

The next arc following Granolah The Survivor Arc has yet to be revealed at this point, though this upcoming chapter is sure to drop a few hints as to what the Z-Fighters might be encountering next. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero also throwing in some new transformations and elements into the world of Goku and company, the sky is the limit with the challenges that might be coming their way.

How much longer do you think Granolah has left before his wish catches up with him?