Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers

Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro addressed the recent flood of leaks regarding chapter 87 on social media. The now-deleted post shows how frustrated the Dragon Ball artist is after seeing their work posted online well before its official release by V-Jump.

"I'm upset with the Twitter algorithm for making me see tweets from people I don't follow who have leaked [manga] images illegally. I hope everyone can read the VJ issue safely," Toyotaro wrote.

It didn't take long for the artist to take down the post, but fans all over the world were able to see it for a time. It seems the chastising did make plenty of them rethink their decision to post spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 87. After all, Shueisha is not set to release the chapter officially until next week, and Toyotaro teased fans in a recent interview the update would feature some shocking things.

Of course, Toyotaro is far from the only manga creator who has been impacted by leaks. The manga community has been invested in spoilers for years now, and its growth in online spaces has made leaks easier than ever to find. From My Hero Academia to Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, some of the biggest shonen series in the world fall victim to leaks regularly. And until publishers find new ways to secure their IPs in Japan, it seems unlikely these spoilers will go away on their own.

How do you feel about the manga fandom's obsession with leaks? Do you seek spoilers ahead of official releases?