Dragon Ball Super Gives Piccolo's New Form Its Manga Debut

Dragon Ball Super's manga is taking the opportunity to re-tell the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest feature-length film that took the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Gohan and Piccolo. Pound for pound, this latest movie definitely places the Namekian Z-Fighter at the forefront, with him getting far more screen time than his protege Gohan. Now, the latest chapter of the manga has taken the opportunity to debut Piccolo's first new transformation of two that he received int he fight against the new Red Ribbon Army.

Warning. If you have yet to read Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter, Chapter 93, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The start of the latest manga installment actually takes a surprising route in re-telling the tale of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, showing how the new iteration of the Legendary Super Saiyan was played by Frieza to fight against Goku and Vegeta. With Broly having calmed down since, he is training alongside the Z-Fighters on Beerus and Whis' planet to get a better handle on his insurmountable rage. Luckily, this retelling of the latest movie takes the opportunity to add next context to what we had seen in the latest theatrical effort.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Piccolo Unleashed

For those who might have dodged the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Piccolo gained not one, but two new transformations thanks to the Eternal Dragon Shenron. Looking to increase his power level in the upcoming fight against the Red Ribbon Army and its two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the Namekian recalls a previous power boost that is near and dear to his heart. During the Frieza saga, Gohan and Krillin were able to have their potential unlocked by the elderly Guru, boosting their energy to a big degree.

In wishing for Shenron to do the same, Piccolo receives two new transformations, with his "Unleashed" form granting him a lighter skin tone and a serious boost in energy. Of course, the upcoming form that he unleashes during the fight against the Red Ribbon Army is one known as Orange Piccolo and is sure to shake the pages of the manga itself. Of course, that isn't the only new form that will get its debut in the manga in the coming days as Gohan has an ultimate transformation of his own.

What do you think of Piccolo's two new transformations? Do you think we'll one day see Orange Piccolo take on Black Frieza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.