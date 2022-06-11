Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Helps Piccolo Redefine Grandpa Goals

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world as it becomes one of the most successful movie releases in the franchise to date, and one of its best aspects is how it actually helps Piccolo redefine grandpa goals with his new role in Gohan's life. Piccolo and Gohan's father and son like bond has been one of the major in jokes among fans when it comes to how close they really are, and this bond was put to a real test as the two of them were the main fighters defending Earth against the newest threat in the movie.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero puts Piccolo into the main star role for most of the movie as he's keenly aware of how he needs to push Gohan in order to unleash his pupil's inner strength. But before the main fights begin we get an update on how they are living their lives following the anime's ending, and it's revealed that Piccolo has begun training Pan in earnest. Not only that, but he's become so close to Gohan and his family that he's now essentially a full grandfather figure to Pan as well.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals that Piccolo has begun training Pan in order to better harness her power. The film sees him specifically training her to fly, and Piccolo is treated as more than just her master. Hilariously enough, Piccolo has accrued a huge collection of penguin stuffed animals that Gohan's family has given him. Much like a grandfather would, Piccolo said he liked the first one and it just became the standard gift to give him. Despite his protests, he still happily receives them and is a normal part of their family life.

In fact, Videl is seen calling him when looking for Gohan, and Piccolo is ultimately the one Gohan turns to when Pan is put in danger. It's just a further showcase of how much their bond has evolved over the years to where not just Gohan, but his wife and daughter also view Piccolo as such a close member of their family. Hilariously, the same could not be said for how they view Goku (who's off planet training during the events of the movie anyway).

How did you like Piccolo's new role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are some of your favorite moments from the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!