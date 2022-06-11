Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Orange Piccolo is The Perfect Transformation For The Namekian

It's been known for quite some time that Piccolo would be getting an upgrade in the latest film from Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. What wasn't known by many fans was that his transformation which was coined as "Piccolo Smooth" by a number of anime fans was only the first step before his ultimate form would surface. Dubbed "Orange Piccolo" by the Namekian himself, the new form works exceedingly well for the Z-Fighter who for too long hasn't been able to keep up with Goku and Vegeta.

If you aren't aware of how the strongest Namekian in Universe Seven was able to attain this new form, Piccolo took something of a shortcut when it came to gaining the power to go orange. For many years, Piccolo has kept up with his training, as Super Hero shows that he is even going so far as to train Gohan's daughter Pan in how to fight should the need arise. Unfortunately, whether it's due to Namekian DNA or simply being unable to keep up with the levels of training that Goku and Vegeta put forth, Piccolo has been trailing behind several of the other Z-Fighters despite his best efforts. In meeting with Dende however, the Namekian was able to use the Dragon Balls to unlock his potential while also netting himself the ultimate transformation that changes his skin to orange, changes his jawline, and increases his size.

When it comes to transformations in Dragon Ball as a franchise, they can sometimes be a mixed bag. For the Saiyan race, it has basically been about changing the hair color of the warriors, with Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego for example causing Goku's hair to turn silver and Vegeta's hair to turn purple. Of course, Piccolo has no hair to speak of so that option had to be thrown to the wayside. Luckily for fans, Piccolo didn't grow hair as a result of this new technique, which we imagine wouldn't look right for the fighter that has been a part of the franchise since the original series.

In Dragon Ball's past, we've seen a number of characters change their bodies as a result of their transformations, with villains such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu being prime examples. Piccolo looks completely different from how he looked before, while also gaining a few feet height-wise, which really hammers home how powerful he has become, like said antagonists. On top of everything else, the fact that he has a tree from his home planet that appears on his back during said transformation really hammers home the idea of a "Super Namekian" while also keeping him away from venturing back to the dark side.

Piccolo's path of power has been different from many of the other Z-Fighters, with his usual technique being to merge with other Namekians while still holding the steering wheel of his physical form, absorbing the likes of Nail and Kame. However, the Namekian has needed a "refresh" in terms of his look which, for the most part, has remained the same for decades. Orange Piccolo is the breath of fresh air that the Z-Fighter desperately needed and we're crossing our fingers that Super Hero won't be the last time we see it.

What did you think of Piccolo's new ultimate form? Do you prefer "Orange" or "Smooth"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.