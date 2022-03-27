Dragon Ball Theory Connect Bardock’s Last Stand to the Manga’s New Arc

Dragon Ball Super is still working through Granolah’s epic arc, but right now, the story is more concerned with Bardock than anyone else. The older Saiyan is laying out part of his history for fans these days, and Goku is taking it all in. After all, our hero knows little if nothing about his pops, and the manga’s latest update now has fans pushing a theory about Bardock’s death and his time on Planet Cereal.

The whole theory came to life when Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter as of late. It was there fans were met by Bardock in a flashback as a Namekian on Planet Cereal relayed the past to our heroes. It turns out Bardock helped overtake the planet under Frieza’s orders, but he tried to save Granolah and his mother from the Heeters way back when.

We’re now about to get a new side of this story as Bardock recorded his take on his scouter before he left the planet. The device was found by Monaito on the ground, and the missing scouter has fans doing a double-take. After all, Dragon Ball Minus did show Bardock sans scouter even though many of his comrades were wearing theirs.

While Dragon Ball Minus suggests Bardock went to another planet before going home, his missing scouter is piecing together a timeline few fans saw coming. If this theory is right, Bardock visited Planet Cereal not long before his own world was targeted by Frieza. As we all know, the Saiyan spent his final moments trying to protect Planet Vegeta from destruction, but it was for naught. If this new theory is right, Bardock was able to save a different planet and its few survivors just before his own was snuffed out. And if that is the case, well – it will be even harder for fans to argue against hero status.

What do you think of this latest Dragon Ball Super theory? Do you think Bardock died so soon after leaving Planet Cereal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.