Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Debut April 2022 Chapters: Read

The day has come for Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to release new manga chapters, with the stories of the Z-Fighters and the ninjas of Konoha ramping up in their own respective ways. With Dragon Ball focusing on a battle from the past that sees Goku's father Bardock battling against Gas of the Heeters, the Hidden Leaf Village is struggling with the new version of the Kara organization that is seeking to get revenge for the loss of their former leader, Jigen.

You can read Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter for free here, as Bardock is shown fighting against the current strongest being in the universe, Gas of the Heeters. During this brutal beatdown, Goku's father has some serious trouble in taking down the villainous member of the Heeters, though Bardock shows that he might have a secret trick up his sleeve that stems from his genetics as a Saiyan warrior. While this latest chapter doesn't see either Goku or Vegeta featured, it's clear that this retelling of the battle against Bardock will have some big implications on the current fight taking place in the present.

You can read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest manga chapter for free here, which features Eida entering the fray following Code being beaten down by a resurrected Delta, who is now fighting on behalf of the Hidden Leaf Village thanks in part to the scientific acumen of Amado. With Eida harboring an ability that can make nearly anyone do whatever she commands, it seems as though Boruto and Kawaki are going to have to shoulder the responsibility of taking down this new dangerous member of Kara. On top of this knock-down, drag-out fight, some big moments take place for Team 7 that might have some big implications on the relationships between the quartet of Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

With Boruto's anime still continuing to this day, albeit focusing on different material from the pages of the manga, Dragon Ball Super is set to finally return to the world of anime with its upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Which did you prefer between these two new Shonen chapters?