Dragon Ball Brings Son Goku to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Watch

Thanksgiving is here, and of course, that means the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is in full swing. The annual event has taken over New York City as usual with help from some of entertainment's top stars. From SpongeBob SquarePants to Bluey, everyone is at the parade this year, and that includes the one and only Son Goku.

Yes, that is right! Dragon Ball returned to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2023, and Son Goku is looking great. As you can see below, TV networks have already caught footage of Goku making his way down the parade route. The hero is hard to miss given his size, and of course, Goku's bright blue hair is impossible to overlook!

Handled by dozens of guides, Son Goku is one of the biggest balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's appearance also marks one of several Goku has banked. The character made their parade debut in 2018 to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Since then then, Goku has been in every Macy's parade save for its digital event in 2020. So of course, fans are growing used to Goku's appearance at the parade.

The same, however, cannot be said for another anime balloon. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has welcomed another shonen legend this year by way of Monkey D. Luffy. The star of One Piece got his own balloon from Toei Animation, and it has made its much-anticipated debut. Sadly, part of the Luffy balloon deflated mid-route this morning after the pirate ran into a tree. But in true One Piece fashion, Luffy is hanging in there as he makes his way down New York City.

What do you think about Goku's latest appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!