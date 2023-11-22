Dragon Ball Super: When Will the Manga's Next Arc Begin?

Dragon Ball Super has reached the final moments of the fight against Cell Max with the manga's take on Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so it's time to get ready for the next major arc of the manga! Dragon Ball Super kicked off the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc earlier this year with a special prequel leading into the events of the movie before revealing the manga's take on the movie itself. Now that the movie's events are almost over, there are some questions about where the manga will go from this point on with its next chapters.

Dragon Ball Super hasn't really teased what could be next for the manga following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and that's what makes it very interesting as it will be a brand new future for the series overall. But there's also a chance that the manga could even call it quits with the next chapter as well as it gears up for the milestone 100th chapter of the series. This could be the end, or could be the start of a whole new kind of beginning for the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super Manga?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 99 ends with Gohan (who has finally unleashed his Gohan Beast form) dealing the final Special Beam Cannon blow to Cell Max, and that means the next chapter of the series will be the final for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc. Which means that the next arc of the manga will not begin until 2024 at the earliest as there could either be a final epilogue chapter to close out the arc following the end of the Cell Max fight, or even a tease for what could come next.

Worst case scenario is that Dragon Ball Super ends its manga run with the next chapter of the series, but hopefully that's not the case. With Black Frieza being revealed as the strongest warrior in the universe following the end of the Granolah arc, and with the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc kicking off right after that, it's been left unresolved. That would be a perfect place for the next arc of the series to kick off with its next major arc.

