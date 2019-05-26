Dragon Ball Super Teases New Namek’s Latest Disaster

Namek is a pretty important part of the Dragon Ball franchise, and the latest arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga is giving fans all sorts of flashbacks to that original saga as the newest villain in the series, Planet Eater Moro, has been wrecking New Namek in very much the same way Freeza did the old one. Except Moro is taking things one step further as each bit of damage to New Namek he does makes him that much stronger.

The latest chapter of the series not only brings Moro to a stronger magic power than ever before, but with his greater strength comes a brand new crisis to Namek as now Moro is preparing to bleed it completely dry of its energy.

Previous chapters of the arc revealed how Moro could keep building his energy without much effort. Like a negative Spirit Bomb, Moro forces living beings to give their energy and he gets stronger by the minute. In Chapter 48 of the series, Majin Buu arrives to rescue Goku and Vegeta and he’s much stronger than ever before as his latent power seems to have been awakened alongside the sleeping Lord of Lords within him.

Moro is trounced pretty easily, and he grumbles to himself about how if he had his full magic power he’d devour the entire world. Soon fans find out what this means as Moro is successfully restored to his full magic power thanks to a wish on the Dragon Balls. When Goku and Vegeta confront the now at full strength Moro, he pays them no mind and is able to run away while hiding his ki.

Soon after, New Namek begins to shake. Goku and Vegeta quickly realize that Moro is trying to “suck the planet dry all at once” and he’s draining ki at a much faster rate than before. Given how much damage Moro had done in his weaker state, there’s currently no telling what Moro can do now. Couple this with the mystery of his third successful Dragon Ball wish, and this could spell the end of New Namek.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.