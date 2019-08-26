Dragon Ball Super Introduces New Planets, Mass Deaths

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 51 picks up from the big twist of the milestone 50th issue by showing us how new villain Planet-Eater Moro celebrates his newfound freedom. Moro and his gang of escaped convicts from the Galactic Patrol Prison are now terrorizing the universe, and in the process we get to learn about (and just as quickly say goodbye to) some new worlds of the Dragon Ball universe.

After consuming the rest of all life on New Namek, Moro and his gang head out into the cosmos to enact a simple, two-part scheme: Moro’s convict gang scouts new planets and loots them of their riches, then they pass on the planet’s location to Moro, who shows up and consumes all life on that planet, further restoring his vigor and might. Not all the planets are fully named and detailed, per se, but they each have a unique identity that fans will likely enjoy discovering:

This process of planetary destruction continues for days, and along the way Dragon Ball Super manga maestro Toyotaro makes stops on some new planets, where Moro’s gang mix it up with the locals:

Planet Zoon – A world where the alien inhabitants wear Freeza Force-style armor, and mount a militaristic (and ultimately failed) resistance attempt. The planet apparently has royal rulers with a big treasure under the belts – unfortunately Moro’s men brutally slaughter the royal guard and steal that treasure, before sacrificing all of Zoon to Moro’s appetite.

Unnamed Beast Planet – the trio of female convicts in Moro’s gang scout out a jungle-like planet, which the elf-eared girl with the punk-rock mohawk describes as “Totally crawling with energetic beasties,” as they are being attacked (unsuccessfully) by big lizard-like creatures with sharp head and back fins and Walrus-sized fangs. The mohawk female informs Moro’s top henchman, SaganBo, that this planet is ripe, and it is apparently where Moro and his gang will be headed next. Could it be the site of the final battle in this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc?

Planet Jung – Finally, a side scene reveals that not all of Moro’s gang are serving their master faithfully. The Macareni Siblings (the western-style robbers that kicked off this story arc) are using their freedom to scout out worlds they can loot for themselves, without worrying about delivering the goods to Moro. After heisting a big stash of the spaceship power source known as “Blue Aurum,” the Macarenis execute the guards in cold blood and head back to space, headed for their next Aurum heist, on a little world called Earth.

