Dragon Ball Super: Does Goku Have A Plan To Defeat Gas?

Dragon Ball Super has reached a new phase of the Granolah the Survivor arc as Goku is now the only one left to fight against Gas, so what could his plan for victory actually be? As we have seen through the course of the arc thus far, Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta have been totally exhausted after fighting not only one godly strength being with Granolah, but even more so in the fight against Gas. As the Heeter continues to demonstrate just how strong he’s become following the successful Dragon Ball wish, Goku now needs to come up with some kind of plan to actually get a win here.

The latest chapter of the series ends up Goku and Gas continuing their fight, but it’s clear that Goku is quickly coming up with some kind of idea that will help him potentially get a win. He starts to use his Instant Transmission to take Gas off planet Cereal, and the final moments see Goku goading Gas into chasing him down through different locations. Now with the next chapter so close, the main question is figuring out what exactly Goku plans to do with Gas in this situation.

When we had last seen Goku at the end of Chapter 81 of the series, he had located Jaco on a different planet and was able to warp there quickly with his Instant Transmission abilities. While it was clear that he was struggling against Gas, it was also clear that Goku was picking up on the Heeter’s techniques just as quickly as Gas was throwing them. He’s pinpointed the fact that while Gas has access to the Instant Transmission ability, he won’t have the same level of control and accuracy that Goku has able to net through years of training with it.

Goku’s now playing a game of tag with the Heeter, and will likely keep dodging him for as long as he can. At the same time, it’s apparent that Goku has the early stages of a strategy to take down Gas, but has yet to nail down the details. So in terms of what his plan could be, it’s likely that he doesn’t really have one at all. Goku will most likely think of one on the fly when it’s most advantageous, and hopefully it will lead to a major return of a character like Freeza in the midst of his planet hopping chase.

Regardless of what Goku’s plan is, it’s likely he’s going to do everything he can to confuse Gas and create the opening he needs to land critical hits. What do you think? What do you think Goku’s plan to defeat Gas is? What are you hoping to see happen in their fight next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!