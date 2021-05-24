Dragon Ball Super Opens a Window For Freeza's Return

✖

Dragon Ball Super pushed forward with its latest chapter not too long ago, and fans are still buzzing over the big update. If you did not know, the manga is thriving thanks to its new arc with Granolah. The latest story has pitted Goku and Vegeta against an enemy who has a dark past with the Saiyan race. And now, it seems the manga has put forward an opening for Freeza to show up.

The whole thing began when Granolah and Goku met for the first time in Dragon Ball Super chapter 72. As you can imagine, the pair did not get on at first given what Goku was told about the sniper. We know Granolah was going to go for the jugular to start given his history with the Saiyan race. But as the battle goes on, Goku is surprised to learn that Granolah might not be the villain they were told about.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Granolah tells Goku that his grudge against his race goes deep as the Saiyans brought Cereal to its knees. Then, the sniper makes sure to make his grudge against Freeza know. Granolah says he plans to extract Freeza's location from the heroes after he defeats them, and the declaration leaves Goku more surprised than anything.

Clearly, Granolah believes the Saiyans were working under Freeza willingly, and he supposes Goku is doing the same. Obviously, that is far from the truth, but the fighters are too busy throwing punches to talk this whole ordeal out. However, their battle is giving Freeza time to plan his comeback.

If the villain discovers the advent of Cereal's own Dragon Balls, Freeza will come running. He will most likely discover the relics because of The Heeters as the gang seems to vastly underestimate the tyrant. Once he appears, Granolah will be given a chance to hone his rage against the grand mastermind behind his people's destruction. So between The Heeters and Granolah, it seems inevitable that Freeza will play some part in this arc's climax down the road.

What do you think of this latest Dragon Ball Super theory? Do you think Freeza will take part in Granolah's big arc?