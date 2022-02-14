Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Gas’ Strongest Power Yet

Dragon Ball Super has planted the seeds for one of Gas’ scariest abilities yet with an early look at the next major chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end some time this year, and that makes each new chapter of the manga all the more intriguing as it means that it’s all one step closer to the end. When we had last seen Granolah and the others, Gas awakened to a whole new level of power that not only combined his original abilities but had been stacked with new powers granted by the Dragon Balls’ wish.

The previous chapters have demonstrated just how strong Gas has become thanks to all of his abilities, but at the same time had also teased that he had a number of special powers in use already that had made him a fighter on par with the likes of Frieza and more. The rough drafts for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 have now been released on the series’ official website, and they tease that Gas has yet another scary power at his disposal as he seemingly can control gravity in a sense and puts some major pressure on Goku and Vegeta as the chapter begins.

https://twitter.com/Herms98/status/1493029442653880321?s=20&t=pL8HBeIeIkOUN2YiTILRIA

As pointed out by @Herms98 on Twitter, Chapter 81 of the series begins with Gas using an ability to make Goku and Vegeta’s bodies much heavier. It’s not gravity controlling, it seems, but instead something that effects their bodies directly. Maybe it’s an ability that sucks out their stamina and makes it hard to move, but it could also just be adding a kind of psychic weight to them. It’s unclear as to whether or not this is an ability that he had with the Dragon Balls (probably not as Granolah doesn’t have access to this ability), but what is clear is that Gas now has access to it with his awakened form.

It was teased in the previous chapter that Elec’s real goal for the wish wasn’t just to give Gas a major power boost, but was to make him so strong that he would be able to control the wilder, stronger sides of their race when they fully unleash themselves. If these are the kinds of abilities unlocked with that new level of power, then Gas really is going to be tough to take down. And that’s still long before dealing with Elec and the rest of the Heeters as they make their plans a reality.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Gas' new power so far? Curious to see what it leads to in the full Chapter 81 release of the series?