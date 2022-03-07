Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 Shares Special Sneak-Peek

Dragon Ball Super is in the middle of its latest arc, but it will not be long before the manga shuts a door on Granolah’s story. If you are keeping up with the series, you will know Goku is back in action as he is fighting Gas while all of his comrades are down. That battle will continue this month with chapter 82, and we have gotten our very first look at the update ahead of its release.

As you can see below, the sneak-peek comes from the official Dragon Ball website ahead of the manga’s full preview this month. A single panel from chapter 82 was released to hype the full thing coming on March 12th, and fans will take whatever they can get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1500745240839266304?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The preview doesn’t show much here, but it seems Goku is still on the ropes. The panel shows Gas landing a solid kick on Goku, but the Saiyan was quick enough to block the shot. However, our hero seems to have taken some damage with the block as his face is curled into a grimace. It seems like Gas is still as strong as ever in Dragon Ball Super chapter 82, and Goku will need to push himself if he wants to defeat the gangster.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Highlights Ultra Ego Vegeta in Special Promo | Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Piccolo’s True Potential | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Has Fans Thinking Cell Will Return

After all, there is a lot riding on Gas’ defeat. The thug has been working with the Heeters for years, and the gang lead to the destruction of Granolah’s race. Now, the organization wants to take on Frieza after contracting with the tyrant for decades. As you can imagine, Goku isn’t about to let these profiteers go, but he must defeat Gas before he can get to the heart of the Heeters. So for now, fans can only hope chapter 82 puts Gas back in his meager place.

What do you think about this first preview of chapter 82? Do you think Dragon Ball Super needs to wrap up its current arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.