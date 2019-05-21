Dragon Ball Super Highlights Buu’s Big Goku and Vegeta Team Up

Chapter 48 of the Dragon Ball Super manga sees Goku and Vegeta getting a brief reprieve from their battle with now-series villain Moro thanks to some much-needed assistance from Majin Buu. Buu has gotten a major power upgrade, thanks in part to his fusion with Moro’s old nemesis, Daikaioh, but Moro proved to have another big power-up of his own to reveal!

The opening of the latest Dragon Ball Super chapter brings us back to the battle between Moro and Buu that’s unfolding, with Buu quickly displaying the superior power, as the taffy-bodied creature can withstand or regenerate from each of Moro’s attacks. Buu reveals that he’s also able to unleash some truly one-of-a-kind attacks, and soon has Moro on the ropes. The whole matter would’ve been resolved, if not for some timely interference from Moro’s henchman Cranberry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Buu and Moro are throwing down, Cranberry sneaks away and slaughters the final village of Namekians hiding the last Dragon Ball Moro needs. Cranberry summons Namekian Dragon God Porunga, and makes two key wishes: to have his own injuries healed, and to have the full power of Moro’s magic restored. Porunga grants those wishes, but unfortunately that’s the end of Cranberry, as the fully powered Moro ambushes and murders his henchman in cold blood, stealing the third and final Dragon Ball wish for himself. It’s never revealed what Moro’s final wish is, but the ominous tease we get is that the evil sorcerer did something truly gamechanging that will not bode well for the universe.

At full power, Moro truly begins to showcase exactly why he’s nicknamed the “Planet-Eater” by draining the entire life-force from New Namek, sending the planet on a course for imminent destruction. There’s only one hope for stopping the ancient evil sorcerer: the trinity team of Goku, Vegeta, and Daikaioh, whose persona has resurfaced and is now driving Buu’s body.

Daikaioh-Buu restores Goku and Vegeta’s drained bodies to full power, which has the added effect of restoring Goku’s Instant Transmission ability. As the issue ends, Daikaioh-Buu is ready to take the fight to Moro with Goku and Vegeta’s help in order to stop the villain before he consumes the planet. Meanwhile, Agent Merus is working on a backup plan to rendezvous with Buu and the Saiyans, and hopefully lock Moro back up where he belongs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.