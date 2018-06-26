‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Information About Kale’s Power Levels

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is currently in the middle of the Tournament of Power, and it’s revealed plenty of new information and character facts that the anime never quite got around to.

Kale’s Super Saiyan Berserk strength was a major question, but with her debut in the manga fans got to know a little more about her power levels as her power was unleashed for the “first” time.

Vados on Kale: “This is probably the first time Kale has unleashed her own power. She’s losing her reason as the vast power engulfs her. If she loses control like this, this won’t even be a match anymore.” [presumably in the sense that it will just be chaos] pic.twitter.com/zAuw66iBbR — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 19, 2018

In the latest chapter of the series, Universe 6’s Vados mentions that it’s probably the first time Kale has unleashed her full power and is losing her sense of reason as the power grows. She even mentions that if he huge power increase continues, it will completely absorb her.

This is an interesting point given in the anime Kale transformed into this form before officially entering the tournament with Cabba and Caulifla. This was an important moment setting up the strength of the Universe 6 Saiyans during the build-up to the Tournament of Power, but the manga eschews that in favor of Kale unleashing this Super Saiyan Berserk power for the first time mid-battle.

The manga also quickly establishes her place on the power level change as Kale quickly dispatches Golden Freeza, who Caulifla and Cabba just had a problem with. She even manages to give Super Saiyan Blue Goku some trouble before the chapter came to an end. It remains to be seen if she’ll have the same amount of threat in the manga as she did in the anime but it does clear up how little control Kale initially has of this form.

