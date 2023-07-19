Dragon Ball Super Volume 21 Reveals Cover Art

Dragon Ball Super’s manga is currently re-telling the story of the franchise’s latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Prior to the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army, the shonen manga took the chance to explore the high school years of Goten and Trunks, seeing the sons of Goku and Vegeta taking on the roles of the city’s newest superheroes. Now, Dragon Ball Super’s printed story revealed a new cover for the 21st volume of the manga, putting Goten and Trunks front and center.

With Gohan throwing himself into his studies, Trunks and Goten took the opportunity to patrol the streets as the new Saiyamen on the block. Donning new costumes and wielding the names of Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2, they encountered Dr. Hedo prior to the Red Ribbon Army scientist creating the Gamma brothers and Cell Max. The storyline also explored the young Z-Fighters’ supporting cast, as Trunks and Goten had several friends at high school that never made an appearance in the anime proper. With the series upping the ante with the likes of Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, Orange Piccolo, and Gohan Beast, Goten and Trunks have some serious catching up to do if they want to hit the same heights as some of their fellow combatants.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 21 Cover Art

The new cover art does a fantastic job of bringing together the main players of this art in quite a dynamic fashion. While the arc didn’t cause any major changes to the Dragon Ball universe, it was a return to a more light-hearted arc following the death and destruction that was a major part of the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Following the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arc, it will be interesting to see if Goten and Trunks join their relatives in the fight against Frieza.

https://twitter.com/WSJ_manga/status/1681232578269831168?s=20

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball has been tight-lipped when it comes to the franchise returning with a new anime adaptation. Following the success of Super Hero in theaters, creators behind the scenes did hint that a new project was in the works, but nothing has been officially confirmed. When the television series does return, it will have plenty to catch up on with the Moro and Granolah Arcs.

What do you think fo this new Dragon Ball cover? Do you want to see more of Goten and Trunks in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.