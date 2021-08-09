Dragon Ball Super Creator Clarifies New Detail About Namekian Origins

✖

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are plenty of races to explore, but one of the most established is the Namekian people. If you did not know, guys like Piccolo hail from the race, and their ties to the Dragon Balls have been expanded time and again. But now, it seems an interview is here to clarify one thing about the race's origins.

The whole thing went live earlier this year when Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter with Granolah. The avenger was given a history lesson about the Namekian race by his roommate as Monaito happens to be part of the gang. However, it was there fans learned something strange about the Namekian people.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The main issue is the manga confirmed where the Namekians are from in part. According to the update, the Namekians are not from Planet Namek as their name would make you think. It turns out the race first thrived on Planet Cereal alongside Monaito, but the clan moved elsewhere as time went on.

Creator Akira Toriyama took time to confirm this info in a recent chat, or rather, his illustrator did. Toyotaro spoke with the Shueisha editorial team about Granolah's arc, and it was there he confirmed Toriyama pulled the trigger on the Namekian lesson.

"Yeah, who would've thought the Namekians were never actually a race born on Planet Namek. I mean, I definitely can't make that sort of huge decision. That came from Toriyama," he shared.

Clearly, the Namekian race has a convoluted history, and fans are surprised to learn they did not spawn from Planet Namek. Or at least, that we know of art this moment. Toriyama could still school Dragon Ball fans in the future, but for now, the creator has made up his mind about where Piccolo's kind comes from.

