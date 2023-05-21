Dragon Ball Super Artist Inks Shallot With New Saiyan Salute

Dragon Ball Super made its debut a few years back, and it is now the face of Goku's legacy. The hit series has put the Saiyan through tons of adventures with allies like Vegeta and even Future Trunks. In recent years, newcomers like Broly and Moro have popped up to give Goku something new to fight against. And now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is showing how things might go if another favorite Saiyan were to join the series.

And who might that be? Well, we are talking about Shallot. The Dragon Ball Legends hero has become a fan-favorite character, and now Toyotaro has given the fighter a manga-approved design.

This month’s special illustration by Toyotaro is Shallot from DB Legends! pic.twitter.com/r4wxSzLB21 — Hype (@DbsHype) May 19, 2023

As you can see above, the artwork proves Toyotaro is still as sharp as ever. We can see Shallot in his ancient Saiyan gear, and his ape tail is prominent in this shot. With his arms flexed, Shallot looks ready to trade blows with anyone silly enough to step to him. If we had to guess, Goku would be willing to fight Shallot here if given the chance, so maybe the Dragon Ball Super manga will give us that exchange in the future.

Of course, Shallot joining the manga would give him some canon credit. He made his debut several years back in Dragon Ball Legends, a popular mobile game that brings together fighters from across time. Born in Planet Sadala, Shallot and his older twin brother are brought to the Tournament of Time in Dragon Ball Legends, and he finds himself facing all sorts of threats. Since his first appearance, Shallot has become a quick favorite, and many Dragon Ball fans have asked to see him join the mainline series. And thanks to Toyotaro, we know how the hero might look if he were brought into the canon fold.

If you want to brush up on Shallot's history, the character can be found in Dragon Ball Legends which is available on iOS and Android. As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, the series is putting out content monthly despite the TV anime being done. Toyotaro and series creator Akira Toriyama are adapting the anime's Super Hero arc in the manga right now. So if you want to catch up on the Dragon Ball manga, you can find it on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about Dragon Ball's new look at Shallot here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.