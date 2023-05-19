Dragon Ball Super Breaks Down Why Vegeta Keeps Losing

Dragon Ball Super's manga is currently re-telling the story of the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the printed tale is traveling familiar territory, Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro are taking the opportunity to inject some new tidbits in this latest arc. With the new chapter once again taking us to Beerus and Whis' planet as Goku, Vegeta, and Broly train together, the Saiyan Prince breaks down why he keeps losing and the new tactics he is creating to give him a leg-up in the future.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 93, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The latest chapter begins by re-telling the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, filling in readers as to the newest take on the Legendary Super Saiyan. With Goku and Broly sparring, as Son's opponent attempts to keep his rage under control, Vegeta is taking a different approach to become physically stronger. Being chided by Goku, Vegeta breaks down his new style of training that the Prince of all Saiyans is hoping to use to defeat future opponents.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Vegeta: The Calm Fighter

Rather than putting his body through hell and back once again, Vegeta is instead meditating, with even Goku taking the opportunity to say how different this new approach for the Saiyan Prince. Marking off the opponents they've faced recently, Vegeta breaks down his new training style, "Jiren, Broly, Moro, Gas, and now even Freeza, I was shown to be inferior to all these foes of ours in recent years. What did they have that I lack? Our physical bodies have long been honed to their limits. In that respect, our training already made us on par with those opponents."

Vegeta then further explains his new tactic, which will see the Z-Fighter attempting to relax his body in between blows, "The key difference lies in how we wield our power. There's still too much excess. Too much-wasted energy when we fight. To command one hundred percent of our power, we must force our bodies and spirits to relax outside of the moments when we attack. Attacking in a relaxed state keeps the enemy from reading one's moves. Doing so allows for instantaneous, explosive power, and will also preserve stamina. Our foes are capable of that. I am not, so this phase of my training must take place in my own mind."

This line of training is very much like Ultra Instinct, which Goku has continued to evolve in Dragon Ball Super. Allowing one's body to react on its own during a fight has been a major part of Goku and Vegeta's battles recently. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seeing Vegeta defeating Son for the first time, the Saiyan Prince is definitely on to something with his new training.