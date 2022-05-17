Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Split Over Bardock's Controversial Wish

✖

Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of an anime comeback, but until its movie goes live, all eyes are on its manga. After all, the series is going through its own arc right now, and it has stirred up a bit of debate. The whole ordeal comes down to Bardock and a wish he made well before he died. But despite its best intentions, well – fans aren't sure they approve of the wish.

For those needing more context, Bardock pushed things into motion when Dragon Ball Super put out its last chapter. It was there fans watched as the Saiyan fought with Gas in a flashback sequence, and Monaito did his best to help from afar. When the man offered Bardock a wish on the Cerealian dragon balls, Bardock simply said he hopes his children thrive, and that was that.

However, the controversy surrounding Bardock's wish came this week when Dragon Ball Super put out its draft for its new chapter. It was there Vegeta commented on the wish, and his take on the whole thing soured fans. After all, Vegeta said Bardock spoiled Goku and Raditz with the wish as it ultimately saved them from dying on Planet Namek. Obviously, this means Vegeta connects the brothers' survival to what Bardock did, and the deus ex machina retcon is upsetting to some old-school fans.

Those fans say the wish wasn't needed and would rather believe Goku was saved without any karmic backing. However, others admit the wish doesn't really change their view of Dragon Ball and its origins. To them, Goku would be special with or without Bardock's wish. And given how Raditz ended up, well – let's just say the wish was not foolproof. Bardock gave his kids a foundation to thrive like any good parent, but Goku's success from there on out was all him.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super debate? Do you believe Vegeta is taking the wish too seriously? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.