‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reimagines Universe 6’s Annihilation

Dragon Ball Super‘s has made several changes to the way the Tournament of Power has played out in the manga series, and one of the biggest is how Universe 6 is finally eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

Not only is it the final universe to be eliminated before Universe 7 and Universe 11 face off in an extreme final, the final fighter of Universe 6 was Kefla rather than Namekians Pirina and Saonel.

The order of eliminations had shifted greatly when Kale unleashed her Super Saiyan power in full in the last chapter, as she single handedly eliminated four other universes. This left Universe 6, 7, and 11, as Kefla was the last one (well, two) standing. Facing off against a superpowered Gohan, Kefla fights Gohan to a draw as they’re both eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

With the elimination of Kefla, Universe 6 loses their last two fighters in the tournament and Universe 6 is erased from existence. The shifted order leaves Universe 6’s final elimination have more impact, and this was crucial considering how important they are to Universe 7.

But what doesn’t change in the manga is the final, emotional exchange between Beerus and his brother Champa. When Beerus asks why Champa won’t make a comment, Champa is silently watching Gohan and Kefla as the result of the fight dawns on him.

But instead of sharing too much emotion, the two brothers have always had a prickly relationship and won’t acknowledge how much they care about one another. Which means that Champa goes out on one last insult as his universe was erased just as it happened in the anime.

But now, with only Universe 7 and 11 left in the manga, Universe 6’s elimination just feels heavier.

