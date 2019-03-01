'Dragon Ball Super' Reveals Vegeta’s New Fake Out

Dragon Ball Super has done plenty with Vegeta since the series kicked off, and it isn't planning on letting him rest anytime soon. After all, a new arc is going down, and it just winked at Vegeta with one very clever fake out. So, if you thought Vegeta had dropped all of his villainous tendencies, think again. It seems the Saiyan can still harness that power, but for the greater good.

The whole thing began in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super when Vegeta took on the series' new baddie. An ancient villain named Moro has reared his head on New Namek, hoping to take the energy of its people and their Dragon Balls all in one go. Vegeta doesn't take this well, but fans were not expecting what happened next.

When Vegeta learns how strong Moro is, the Saiyan seems to give up to the shock of Goku.

"That can't be. Dammit. If I can't approach, I have no hope of recapturing you. And without anymore power-ups, I'm at a loss," the Saiyan says.

As the chapter continues, fans watch as Vegeta seems to offer his help to Moro. The former baddie tells the mage he could help Moro depending on his "true goal", and this prompts the newcomer to break down his plans. After Moro spills his goal of powering up with the Dragon Balls, Vegeta reveals he's been faking out the guy this whole time.

"Really," the Saiyan asks. "You're just rotten scum like they told us, scum worth killing for sure."

This is not the first time Vegeta has pulled this move out, and it will not be the last. The character's past as a villain gives him an edge on the insight characters like Moro work with. Their schemes might have been different, but any good villain can analyze and spot someone like them from a mile away. Now, Vegeta can use that skill for the greater good, and it helped the Saiyan take Moro by surprise if just for a moment.

