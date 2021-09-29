Dragon Ball Super: Why Vegeta’s Loss Could Actually Be His Biggest Win Yet

Dragon Ball Super might have dealt Vegeta with a big loss in the second round against Granolah with the newest chapter of the series, but it could actually end up being his biggest win in the series yet. While Dragon Ball Super has been exploring a different side of Vegeta overall as he’s become far more personable and willing to work alongside Goku to save the Earth in the fights so far, the Granolah the Survivor arc has been taking this even further by having Vegeta confront the decisions he’s made in the past and finally move beyond them.

His training with Beerus opened his eyes to not only how the god power works by clearing the mind of everything else but destruction, but also forced Vegeta to look at his Saiyan heritage in a new light. Beerus tried to get Vegeta to let go of the burden of responsibility he’s put on himself for his race’s actions and the eventual destruction of their planet, and through his attempt to do so Vegeta is changing in different ways. In the fight with Granolah, Vegeta is actually trying to get this new foe to learn the same lesson. He might have lost the fight physically, but his true goal wasn’t absolute victory this time around. Because of that, he might have scored a moral and mental victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 76 of the series continues the fight between Vegeta and Granolah, and it’s immediately clear that Vegeta has reached the limits of what he can do with his Ultra Ego form. But it gets weird when Goku tries to tag back into the fight to help and Vegeta instead fights back Goku in order to keep fighting on his own. He might be acting like his old self here, but it actually seems like a facade he’s putting on in order to secretly achieve his own goal throughout the fight.

The newest chapter also continues to emphasize how much Vegeta is speaking with Granolah, and even mentions to Goku that it will be his chance at victory when Granolah reaches his limit. Adding another clue that Vegeta is trying to get Granolah to see things clearly is how he continues to prod him with the fact that Granolah seems blinded by his own revenge and is willing to throw away his life as a result. There’s a kindred spirit shared between Granolah and Vegeta’s old self, and Vegeta’s putting on the act of becoming his older self to draw it out.

Vegeta even takes the fight to a populated area on purpose to highlight how much Granolah has fallen. He doesn’t know the fighter personally, but he mentions how much he knows that this violent way isn’t normal for a Cerealian like Granolah. It’s almost as if Vegeta is purposefully holding back his power, and because of that he not only does not access the full range of his God of Destruction abilities, but ends up losing the fight as a result. As Granolah prepares to kill him with one final blast, Vegeta apologizes to Beerus for seemingly “failing” him and not being able to disconnect from his more personable side.

But it’s also an admission of how he failed his mission in trying to get through to Granolah. That is until Monaito arrives, and gets Granolah to open up even more. It’s why Vegeta smirks a bit when Goku berates him for trying to die so easily. Vegeta was after something else, and now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not he was successful at it. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!