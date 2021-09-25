Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta’s Biggest Ultra Ego Lie

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest chapter revealed Vegeta’s biggest lie with his Ultra Ego form yet! As the fight between and Granolah rages on with the newest chapters of the manga, Vegeta has unleashed a brand new form that is completely unique to him. Taking on the training on Planet Yardrat and his training with Beerus in the God of Destruction techniques, Vegeta has unlocked what he calls the “Ultra Ego” form. This form gave him a brand new power, but at the same time started to unlock more of his aggression and capacity to make easy mistakes.

As par for the course with Vegeta, and the naming convention behind this new ability, this Ultra Ego form started to reveal is greater flaws and weakness as the fight against Granolah continued on. Vegeta quickly reached the limit of his Ultra Ego form, then suddenly reveals to Granolah that this was a bluff and bragged that his form has no limits. But the twist with this bluff here is the actual lie that Vegeta is telling to himself. While he says Ultra Ego’s form doesn’t have a limit and has “unbounded” power, it’s just a ruse.

Chapter 76 of the series further highlights the inherent problem Vegeta will be facing in this Ultra Ego form. He’ll outright say that Granolah is not used to his own power and therefore will be reaching a limit soon, but this is a reflection of Vegeta as well. Vegeta claims to have sparked the Ultra Ego form during this fight with Granolah (just as how Granolah has gotten stronger as well), but this also means that he has no true understanding of the form’s limits or nothing similar enough to compare its power to. So while Vegeta says he has no limits, he continues to be knocked out of the Ultra Ego state.

Although he can spark up the transformation as a way to catch Granolah by surprise, the damage he’s taken to his body in order to make it stronger further emphasizes how much it acts like a glass cannon. Vegeta’s misunderstanding of the ability is the true bluff here. He’s lying to himself, and while he boasts about it to Granolah, it’s immediately clear that he’s in over his head when it comes to the form. This is especially true for the tunnel vision it seems to give him by strengthening his more selfish characteristics.

But what do you think? Do you think even Vegeta realizes that he's lying to himself with the use of his Ultra Ego form? Is it changing the way he fights and acts as a result?